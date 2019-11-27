Brandon Pickett



Mountain Home - Brandon Scott Pickett, 38, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019, in St. Louis, MO.



He was born October 13, 1981, to Hubert and Janet (Lusby) Pickett in Columbia, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Courtney (Lawrence) Pickett and was married 15 years before his passing.



Brandon was a member of Christian Church of Mountain Home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and just being outdoors; cooking, playing corn hole, traveling, taking his wife on dates and teaching his son to hunt and fish were some of his favorite things to do in his free time. Brandon was a master welder and for the last seven years travelled nationwide while working in the oil industry. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family, they meant everything to him.



Survivors are: his wife of 15 years, Courtney (Lawrence) Pickett, of the home; a son: Dell Thomas Pickett, of the home; parents, Hubert and Janet Pickett; two sisters, Tamara Pickett and Amanda Cash (Christopher). He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mary Francis and Tommy Roebuck.



Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at The Christian church of Mountain Home, 1365 Eastside Center Court in Mountain Home, with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. with Eric Dwyer officiating. Interment will be private.



Pallbearers will be Eric Hopper, Daniel "Boone" Carter, Mike Lusby, Chris Cash, Jeff Condrey, and Richard King. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cordell Lawrence, Garrett Rucker and Daryl Lanning.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019