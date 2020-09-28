Brandon Wedgeworth

Brandon WedgeworthMountain Home, Arkansas - Brandon D. Wedgeworth, 32, died unexpectedly on September 21, 2020.Brandon was born on March 24, 1988 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Bob and Brenda Wedgeworth. He graduated from Mountain Home High School in 2006, before continuing his education at Arkansas State University in Mountain Home. He was more recently working towards a Bachelor's Degree from Arkansas Tech. Brandon was currently employed at Baxter Healthcare, where he worked for the past five years.In Brandon's earlier years he enjoyed his involvement in roller hockey. He also had many fond memories of traveling with his family, particularly a trip to Cuba he took with his dad for his 13th birthday. He loved animals from a very young age. Brandon had an overall passion for learning and experiencing new things. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved to hike. Brandon was extremely talented in the kitchen and was always excited for the opportunity to cook meals for friends and family. More importantly Brandon was an incredibly generous and thoughtful person. He put much effort into anything he did, from the gifts he would give to the shenanigans only he was capable of pulling off.Brandon had a certain presence about him, one that can't be put into words, but one that is greatly missed.He is survived by one son Carson D. Wedgeworth of Mountain Home, his parents Bob and Brenda Wedgeworth of Mountain Home, sister Brittany Wedgeworth of Mountain Home, niece Aspen J. McCurley of Mountain Home, loving partner Cody Barrett of Mountain Home, many aunts and uncles, and several more cousins.Graveside services by Roller-Burns Funeral Home were private.Memorials may be made to Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite #412, Silver Spring, MC 20910