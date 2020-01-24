Brent Dewitt Morris



Sidney, Arkansas - A Graveside Funeral Service for Brent Dewitt Morris of Sidney, Arkansas, will be 1:00 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Arkansas. A family gathering will be Monday, January 27, 2020, from 8:30-9:30 am, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be held at the cemetery, provided by the United States Army Honor Guard. Brent passed away January 22, 2020, in Cherokee Village, Arkansas at the age of 91. He was born November 1, 1928, in Glasgow, Kentucky, the son of William and Lillian Dewitt Morris. He married Betty Steel on November 1, 1953, in Houston, Texas. Brent was a U.S. Army Purple Heart veteran of the Korean War. Brent lived in Sidney since moving from Houston, Texas in 1962. He was a member of the American Legion, a life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, V.F.W., and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he and Betty built log homes in their younger years. Throughout his life, he was a welder, painter, teacher, and hard working and very giving man. Brent is survived by his three children, Lillian Reichert of Sidney, AR, John (Lynette) Morris of Morgan City, LA, and Margaret (Kenny) Savoie of Patterson, LA; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Naomi Sipes of Virginia; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; daughter, Jean Morris; son-in-law, Dave Reichert; eight brothers; and two sisters. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020