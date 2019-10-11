Bruce Heiserman



Mountain Home - Bruce Heiserman passed away October 9, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born August 26, 1927 on his family's farm in Quasqueton, Iowa to Frank (John) and Laura Mae Heiserman. He graduated from Independence High School. Bruce served in the Army and was part of the Occupational Forces in Japan. He graduated from Upper Iowa University. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, traveling and reading in his retirement years. Bruce was a proud member of the Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church.



Bruce worked for the Chicago Great Western Railway from 1952 until 1969, then transferred to Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He retired on November 30, 1986. Bruce married Harriette Helen Jackson in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on November 15, 1954. They have two sons, Mark Heiserman of Westminster, Colorado and Thomas Heiserman of Lake in the Hills, Illinois; four grandsons and a grand-daughter-in-law.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church.