1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bryan Stromquist Obituary
Bryan Stromquist

Mountain Home - Bryan Stromquist 01/16/1965 - 4/28/2019, proceeded in death 3 years by his wife of 27 years Sheila Williams and survived by his Son Peter Stromquist, Daughter Brandi Robbins, Granddaughter Zoey Robbins, Grandson Xayne Robbins, and Fiance Kimberly Green.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer about a year ago and on 4/28/2Ol9 it claimed his life. He may have possessed a very blunt attitude, been rough around the edges, and not been afraid to tell anyone where to hide an object or opinion. That's what made him who he was; he was great man, father, and provider that always made sure his family came first no matter the toll it took on his own well being. Aside from his family, he always had a passion for cars and electronics. We will always miss and love you, Dad.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 2, 2019
