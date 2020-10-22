1/1
Capatola Stroup
Capatola Stroup

Mountain Home - Mrs. Capatola Stroup, 87, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born July 24, 1933 in Wellston, Oklahoma to Roscoe and Lucy (Morgan) Jackson. She was a homemaker who enjoyed auctions, sales and selling things at Remember When antiques. Throughout her life she enjoyed riding motorcycles and reading but she especially loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

Capatola is survived by her 2 sons: Michael (Debbie) "Roto" Reaves of Mountain Home and Casey (Cynthia) Stroup of Minnesota; 5 grandchildren: Estle (Rhonda) Reaves, Stephanie (Matt) Dement, Grace Stroup, Glory Stroup, and Charlie Stroup; 4 great grandchildren: Cole, Hunter, Jaxon, and Morgan; brother Roscoe (Patti) "Ross" Jackson of Eugene, Oregon; sister Iva Flo Hill of Springfield, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 sisters: Esther Kunberger, Rose Dill, Erva Dill, Ruby Bradford, Willa Jackson, Sharlyn Jackson, and Beulah Jackson; brother Chester Jackson, and husbands: Estle Reaves, Harold Reaves, and Charles Stroup.

A visitation will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Roller Chapel with funeral services to follow at 4:00pm. Interment will be at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
