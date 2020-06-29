Carey Baker
Yellville - Carey Lee Baker passed away at his home in Yellville, Arkansas June 22, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Rea Valley, Arkansas to Ella Faye and Lonnie Lloyd Baker March 14, 1951.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lonna Lisa Baker of Yellville, Arkansas; a brother Gary Baker of Avinger, Texas; three sons: Preston Baker of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Carey Baker of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Andy Baker of Mountain Home, Arkansas; four daughters: Sandra Burrows of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Angela Martinez of Yellville, Arkansas; Lonny Martin of Yellville, Arkansas; Mandy Baker of Yellville, Arkansas; 22 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carey was preceded in death by his mother and father, and a brother Larry Carpenter of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Carey worked as a truck driver much of his life, known as "Mr. Natural". In recent years he enjoyed traveling with his friend and cousin, Larry Chaney, of Flippin, Arkansas all over the country. He also worked many years at the nursing home in Yellville. He loved his guns, going hunting, working on cars, and building things. He always helped people when he could and had a smile and a hug when you needed one. He will be missed by many as he was very much a people person.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memories of Carey and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.