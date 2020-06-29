Carey Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carey Baker

Yellville - Carey Lee Baker passed away at his home in Yellville, Arkansas June 22, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born in Rea Valley, Arkansas to Ella Faye and Lonnie Lloyd Baker March 14, 1951.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lonna Lisa Baker of Yellville, Arkansas; a brother Gary Baker of Avinger, Texas; three sons: Preston Baker of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Carey Baker of Jonesboro, Arkansas; Andy Baker of Mountain Home, Arkansas; four daughters: Sandra Burrows of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Angela Martinez of Yellville, Arkansas; Lonny Martin of Yellville, Arkansas; Mandy Baker of Yellville, Arkansas; 22 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carey was preceded in death by his mother and father, and a brother Larry Carpenter of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Carey worked as a truck driver much of his life, known as "Mr. Natural". In recent years he enjoyed traveling with his friend and cousin, Larry Chaney, of Flippin, Arkansas all over the country. He also worked many years at the nursing home in Yellville. He loved his guns, going hunting, working on cars, and building things. He always helped people when he could and had a smile and a hug when you needed one. He will be missed by many as he was very much a people person.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memories of Carey and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave.
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved