Picayune - Carol June Gray, 85, of Picayune, Mississippi, formally of Mountain Home, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1934, to the late Leon Durham and Willie (Sutherland) Crapps, in Seminole, Texas.

Carol is survived by one daughter: Susan Hickey; two sons: Vester Lavelle Gray, Jr. and Wesley Elton Gray; five grandchildren: Carol Strickland, Michelle Purcell, Heather Purcell, Joshua Ulmer, and Justin Ulmer; eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vester Lavelle Gray; her parents, Leon and Willie Crapps; daughter: Willie Carol Purcell (Gray); son: Martin Keith Gray; five sisters: Vera Bone, Annabelle Crapps, Adeline Cruse, Alta Coleman, Rosealee Anderson and one brother: Leon Durham Crapps, Jr.

Services are private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
