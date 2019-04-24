Carol Louise Elieff



Gamaliel, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Carol Louise Elieff of Gamaliel, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with Reverend Mike Clark officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 10:00 am, April 29, 2019, at the Montrose Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois.



Carol passed away April 22, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. She was born December 4, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Walter and Dorthea Mayer. She married George Elieff in 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. Carol lived in Gamaliel since moving from Chicago, Illinois, in 1994. She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and sewing.



Carol is survived by her husband, George Elieff of Gamaliel, AR; son, Greg (Violet) Elieff of Des Plaines, IL; daughter, Cheryl (Frank) Musto of Chicago, IL; and granddaughter, Angela.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Walter Mayer.



Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019