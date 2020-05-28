Carol Mallard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Mallard

Gassville - Carol A. Mallard, 81 of Gassville, formerly of Illinois, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Mallard; children, Ken Wambold of Texas, Paul (Sheila) Wambold of Illinois, Sheryl Wambold of Arkansas, Mike (Tina) Wambold of Washington State and Robin (Don) Lowery of Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 step children and families. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wambold and a grandchild. Carol is loved by many. She had a great career as a Registered Nurse and enjoyed taking care of people and always loved being near the water.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Gaston's Resort in Lakeview, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's organizations or the Food Pantry are preferred.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 28 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved