Carol Mallard
Gassville - Carol A. Mallard, 81 of Gassville, formerly of Illinois, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Mallard; children, Ken Wambold of Texas, Paul (Sheila) Wambold of Illinois, Sheryl Wambold of Arkansas, Mike (Tina) Wambold of Washington State and Robin (Don) Lowery of Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 step children and families. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wambold and a grandchild. Carol is loved by many. She had a great career as a Registered Nurse and enjoyed taking care of people and always loved being near the water.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Gaston's Resort in Lakeview, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's organizations or the Food Pantry are preferred.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Gassville - Carol A. Mallard, 81 of Gassville, formerly of Illinois, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Mallard; children, Ken Wambold of Texas, Paul (Sheila) Wambold of Illinois, Sheryl Wambold of Arkansas, Mike (Tina) Wambold of Washington State and Robin (Don) Lowery of Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 step children and families. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wambold and a grandchild. Carol is loved by many. She had a great career as a Registered Nurse and enjoyed taking care of people and always loved being near the water.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Gaston's Resort in Lakeview, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's organizations or the Food Pantry are preferred.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 28 to Jun. 11, 2020.