Carolyn Ann (Snyder) Lents



Mountain Home - Carolyn Ann Snyder was born October 19, 1926 in Martensdale, Iowa to Raymond and Lela Snyder and died on May 23, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.



She attended schools in Bridgewater, Iowa and upon graduation attended American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa.



On February 1,1946 she married Robert Lents in Greenfield, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Brian, Barbara, and Susan Jane.



After Robert's retirement they moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1975 where she worked as a secretary until retirement. Preceding her in death were her parents, infant Barbara Jill and Susan Manning. Surviving her are her husband, Robert, son Brian Lents of Great Falls, Montana, grandson Ransom Manning and a number of nieces and nephews and cousins.



She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mountain Home, a member of the United Methodist Women, the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Daughters of Union Veterans and the Ladies Auxiliary of Military Order of the Purple Heart.



Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Interment will be at Witt Cemetery in Bridgewater, Iowa.