Carolyn Hutton-Langston



Lakeview - Carolyn Hutton-Langston of Lakeview, Arkansas, age 77, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. She was born June 30, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John L. Cooney Jr. and Shirley R. Buck Cooney. She married her first love, Frank Hutton, who preceded her in death in 2000. She was married again to her best friend, the Reverend William Langston, who preceded her in death in 2017.



Carolyn is survived by her three brothers, Christopher Cooney of Fisher, Pennsylvania, Timothy Cooney of Summerville, Pennsylvania and David Cooney of Henderson, Nevada, and her loving friends, Helene, Trieneke, Nancy, and Sue.



She and her husband, Frank, jointly managed a RV sales and mobile home park in Tampa, FL. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the Roller Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, Arkansas. She was a member of the Three Brothers Community church for many years.



Carolyn will be laid to rest in Baxter Memorial Gardens.



A memorial service will be held at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home at 2 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Three Brothers Community Church. Officiating the memorial service will be Pastor Lowell Tregle, and the interment will be officiated by Pastor Ken Taglauer.