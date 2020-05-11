Carolyn Sue Weatherby



Oakland, Arkansas - A Private Family Entombment for Carolyn Sue Weatherby "Meme" of Oakland, Arkansas, will be at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum.



Carolyn passed away May 8, 2020, at home in Oakland, Arkansas at the age of 72. She was born March 9, 1948, in Charleston, Mississippi, the daughter of Noel and Evelyn Glynn Wells. She married Steven Weatherby on July 27, 1967 in Sheffield, AL and held many jobs, her favorite as a Day Care Nursery Worker at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.



Carolyn is survived by her husband, Steven Weatherby of Oakland, AR; three children and nine grandchildren, who referred to her as "Meme". She loved her family, the grandkids, traveling and the lake.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 11 to May 12, 2020