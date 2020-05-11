Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Weatherby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Weatherby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Sue Weatherby Obituary
Carolyn Sue Weatherby

Oakland, Arkansas - A Private Family Entombment for Carolyn Sue Weatherby "Meme" of Oakland, Arkansas, will be at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum.

Carolyn passed away May 8, 2020, at home in Oakland, Arkansas at the age of 72. She was born March 9, 1948, in Charleston, Mississippi, the daughter of Noel and Evelyn Glynn Wells. She married Steven Weatherby on July 27, 1967 in Sheffield, AL and held many jobs, her favorite as a Day Care Nursery Worker at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Steven Weatherby of Oakland, AR; three children and nine grandchildren, who referred to her as "Meme". She loved her family, the grandkids, traveling and the lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now