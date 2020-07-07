Catherine Bramlett
Mountain Home - Catherine "Cay" Bramlett, a force to be reckoned with, who had a beautiful smile and contagious laugh, was finally reunited, after 46 years, with the love of her life on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She left this world, as she lived, surrounded by the love of her family.
Cay was the fifth child of eight born to Harriet and John McGavock of Beloit, Wisconsin on November 8, 1922. Survived by her youngest brother, Daniel McGavock, Cay was looking forward to seeing her other sibs Mary, Val, Bud, Ed, Ceil and Joan again.
Cay will be remembered by her family for being the most vibrant, spunky, crazy, energetic and loyal matriarch who lived an incredible life. She served in the United States Navy WAVES during WWII, created a train car tracking system that formed the basis of programs still used today, travelled the world and learned to fly airplanes.
At the age of 22, after Cay joined the United States Navy, she met Sherman "Swede" Bramlett. Their love story is one of the greatest of all times… Soulmates always find a way and they were married on May 25, 1946.
Her greatest achievement and joy was being the mother to four fortunate and grateful kids, grandmother (Gma, Gram, Crazy Grandma) to 12 gorgeous grandkids, and great-grandmother (GGma) to 20 fantastic great-grandchildren. Cay gave birth to Yvonne, Brenda "Bee", Jim and Bill, practically raised her eldest daughter's husband, Jim, and loved her other children's spouses as her own also - John, Pam and Julie. Cay cherished her grands: Chris, Stephanie, Jennifer, Jessica, Jason, Dev, Pat, Angie, Libby, Alicia, Mindy and Cory. And was thrilled by the births of her great-grands: Mollie, Evan, Eric, Alex, Jake, Isabel, Sophie, Saoirse, Áine, Lucy, Scarlet, Calvin, Lucas, Hannah, Taylor, Jay, Corey, Emma, Easton and Oakley. Remarkably, all of Cay's progeny are above average and are the very best at whatever they do.
Cay was the life of every party. She was strong, independent, competitive and a fighter who taught her family about living life well and with a smile, even when it was difficult. She was a devoted Catholic who volunteered at her church and rarely missed a mass. She loved playing games, giving dubious health advice, her Irish heritage, sewing, crocheting, dancing and bragging about her family. She will be greatly missed, and what a legacy she leaves behind. But, her family knows that Swede was waiting, grabbed her hand and danced her off into the heavens, together again, for their next great adventure!
Services will be at 11:00am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Burial at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
