Catherine Lillis
Mountain Home - Catherine Irene Lillis passed away in Mountain Home on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born February 23, 1931 in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Katie Johns. Irene married James Lillis in Keokuk, Iowa on September 12, 1964. After graduating from high school in Quincy, Illinois, she worked at the Daily Gate City newspaper in Keokuk, Iowa, retiring after 20 years of service, to become a stay at home mom. Eight years later she accepted a position at the Hoerner YMCA, Keokuk, Iowa as office supervisor and bookkeeper, retiring after 20 years, when Jim and she moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1997.
Irene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Mountain Home, where she played in the bell choir. She loved music and sang for many years in church choirs, choral groups and a number of weddings and funerals. She loved to dance, the waltz being her favorite.
Irene was a member of Chapter IG P.E.O., Keokuk, Iowa, Mountain Home Twin Lakes Area P.E.O. Group and several other local organizations.
Irene is survived by her husband, Jim and sons, Eric (Samantha) Lillis of Kingman, Arizona and Jared Lillis of Mountain Home, Arkansas; grandson, Ethan, Kingman, Arizona; sister, Gladys Moore of Kahoka, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, 1106 Spring Street, Mountain Home, AR. There will be no prior visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1106 Spring St, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
