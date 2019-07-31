Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
687 Green Valley Drive
Mountain Home, AR
Mountain Home - Charles Edward Craig, 74, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Charles was born on June 1, 1945 to Troy and Pearl (Byler) Craig, in Lunenburg, Arkansas. On April 11, 1964, he married Carolyn Louise Lawrence in Calico Rock, Arkansas.

Charles worked for Baxter Lab 34 years, supervising the lines and maintain them when they broke down. He was known as a tinkerer, always working on tractors, bikes or anything needing his attention. He maintained his antique 1948 Farmall tractor for cutting the grass in his yard, with the belly mower that he installed. He is best known for the love and the time he had for his family and friends. He enjoyed his ministry as an Elder with the Jehovah's Witness. He is missed by all that he loved.

Charles is survived by his wife, Carolyn Louise Craig; his daughter, Derenda (Phil) Jones of Camden, TN; 3 sisters; Geneva Smith of Melbourne, AR, Venita (Roe) Price and Mary Estes, both of Calico Rock, AR; a brother, Paul Craig of Mountain Home, AR , 4 brothers-in-law Junius, Obie, David, and Harold Lawrence; 1 sister-in-law, Phyllis Hill; and many nieces and nephews and many friends whom he loved so much.

He is preceded in death by his parents

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday August 3, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall, 687 Green Valley Drive, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653, officiated by John Oyler.

www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
