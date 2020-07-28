Charles Dewey Chipman
Mountain Home - Mr. Charles Dewey Chipman, 73, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away, Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born June 7, 1947 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Charles Merrill and Opal Jean (Brinsfield) Chipman. He was a Vietnam veteran who served with the Navy from 1965-1969 and a conductor for Missouri Pacific Railroad from 1970 to retirement. He enjoyed flea markets and spending time outdoors with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his wife Naomi of the home; one son: Charles Bradley Chipman; three daughters: Lisa (Darren) McFarland, Laura Sandage, and Tammy (Keith) Knight; nine grandchildren: Emily Jordan, Hannah Decker, Benjamin Crawford, Daniel Jessen, Aaron Knight, Cole Chipman, Ashley McFarland, Nathan McFarland, and Natalie Jackson; five great-grandchildren: Naomi Jordan, Grayden Wooton, Benjamin Decker, Parker Fliege, and Carter Dodson; one brother: Larry (Elizabeth) Chipman, and one nephew: Alex Chipman. He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandchild: Makenzie Wooton.
A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.