1/1
Charles Dewey Chipman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Dewey Chipman

Mountain Home - Mr. Charles Dewey Chipman, 73, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away, Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born June 7, 1947 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Charles Merrill and Opal Jean (Brinsfield) Chipman. He was a Vietnam veteran who served with the Navy from 1965-1969 and a conductor for Missouri Pacific Railroad from 1970 to retirement. He enjoyed flea markets and spending time outdoors with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his wife Naomi of the home; one son: Charles Bradley Chipman; three daughters: Lisa (Darren) McFarland, Laura Sandage, and Tammy (Keith) Knight; nine grandchildren: Emily Jordan, Hannah Decker, Benjamin Crawford, Daniel Jessen, Aaron Knight, Cole Chipman, Ashley McFarland, Nathan McFarland, and Natalie Jackson; five great-grandchildren: Naomi Jordan, Grayden Wooton, Benjamin Decker, Parker Fliege, and Carter Dodson; one brother: Larry (Elizabeth) Chipman, and one nephew: Alex Chipman. He was preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandchild: Makenzie Wooton.

A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved