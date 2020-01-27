Charles "Chuck" Edward Blackwell



Flippin - A Funeral Service for Charles "Chuck" Edward Blackwell of Flippin, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Chuck passed away January 26, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. He was born January 14, 1932, in Boyd, Texas, the son of Claude and Beatrice Spradley Blackwell. He married Edna Morris on June 2, 1950, in Fort Worth, Texas and was a sales rep for Atlas Powder Explosives. Chuck lived in Flippin since moving from Diamondhead, Mississippi, in 2000. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Lubbock, Texas, and the International Explosive Engineers. He enjoyed trout fishing and traveling to 61 different countries while he was working. Chuck is survived by his wife, Edna Blackwell of Flippin, AR; four sons, Patrick Eugene (Cathy) Blackwell of Golden, CO, Tommy (Leisa) Blackwell of Cotter, AR, Charles Mark (Margie) Blackwell of Fort Meyers, FL, and Larry DeWayne Blackwell of Alamogordo, NM; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.F. Blackwell; and sister, Betty Beck. Burial will be in the Hand Valley Cemetery, Rae Valley, Arkansas, with Tommy Blackwell, Patrick Blackwell, Thomas Blackwell, James Dowden, Denny Fay, and Ray Martin as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be TJ Blackwell, Micah Cameron, and Nathan Cameron. Memorials may be made to Villalobos Animal Rescue Center, PO Box 77127, New Orleans, LA 70177. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020