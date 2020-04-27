Services
Mountain Home - Memorial Services for Charles Elbert Rhea, Jr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be at a later date. Charles passed away April 26, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the age of 93. He was born February 20, 1927, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the son of Charles Elbert and Thelma Pearl Westmoreland Rhea. He married Dorothy Goodwin on April 8, 1953 and served two years in the United States Navy and twenty five years in the United States Air Force before retiring. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Charles is survived by his wife, Dorothy Rhea of Mountain Home, AR; son, Jeffery (Rebecca) Rhea of Fayetteville, AR; daughter-in-law, Patty Rhea of Anchorage, AK; three granddaughters, Rhianon, Storm, and Brynn and three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Jaxon and Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Charles Elbert Rhea, III and daughter Rhonda Lynn Rhea. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Dec. 30, 2020
