Mountain Home, Arkansas - Charles John Prokupek passed away October 9, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. He was born July 15, 1934, in Schuyler, Nebraska, the son of Vaclav and Amalia Coufal Prokupek. He married Delva Wascher on December 30, 1955, in Yankton, South Dakota and was a printer and U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War era. Charles lived in Mountain Home since moving from Nebraska in 1996. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #3246. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting. More recently, he spend his time bird-watching and working on his lawn.

Charles is survived by his wife, Delva J. Prokupek of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Michael (Xianzhen) Prokupek of Mountain Home, AR and Patrick (Julie) Prokupek of Columbus, NE; and several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James, Stanley, and Clair; and a sister, Florence Adams.

Funeral Services for Charles will be private, with entombment in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to a local veteran's organization.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
