Charles K. Frasure
Mountain Home - Charles K. Frasure, age 74, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 due to complications from ALS.
Charles Kenneth, known as Ken to his friends, was born July 13, 1945 in Japan, MO, to Chester R. and Blanche L. (Merrill) Frasure. He graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1963. After graduation, Ken joined the United States Marine Corp, where he served in Vietnam for 4 years. He was a proud Marine who earned 2 Purple Hearts.
Ken was united in marriage to Joyce Jost Knehans in 1968 and they made their home in Sullivan, MO. Ken was employed at the Chrysler plant in Fenton, MO for 30 years. He loved retirement and enjoyed time spent fishing, camping, hunting, boating, traveling, and spending time with his family. After retirement, he and Joyce moved to Mountain Home, AR, where they were campground attendants for Corp Engineers.
After Joyce's passing in 2013, Ken fell in love and married Emma Bateman Dobyns, a wonderful and loving woman, in 2015. Emma brought Ken great joy and she cared for him until the end.
Ken was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends.
The family is very grateful for the care Ken received from Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Ken is survived by his wife, Emma Frasure of Mountain Home, AR; one son, Dennis Knehans and wife, Connie, of Sullivan, MO; two daughters, Shelia Dixon and husband, Travis, of Fenton, MO, and Natalie Damery and husband, John, of St. Charles, MO; Emma's children, Amy Dobyns of Asheville, NC, and Joshua Dobyns of Bedford, VA; 11 grandchildren who loved their Grandpa so very much - Charles Scheer, Melissa Whitford, Molly and Emily Damery, Chloe Knehans, Cole & Shelby Stout, Brittany, Travis & Emily Braun, and Chloe Dobyns; 5 great-grandchildren - Brenden, Alexis, Jaxon, Adelynn and Logan; 2 sisters-in-law, Ruth Jost of Owensville, MO, and Mary Lou Miller and husband, Kenny, of Bourbon, MO; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Frasure; his mother and father; one sister, Florence; two brothers, Bob and Ray; sister-in-law, Mary Frasure; and brother-in-law, William Jost.
Private services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with Pastor Ed Carter officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to watch the service via Facebook live stream at www.facebook.com/eatonfuneralhome beginning at 10:55 am. Private burial will be held in I.O.O.F. Memorial Cemetery in Sullivan.
All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Sullivan.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020