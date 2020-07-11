Charles Martin

Charles MartinFlippin - Charles D. "Charlie" Martin, age 72 of Flippin, AR passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House in Mountain Home. Charlie was born in Flippin, AR March 28, 1948 to the late Thurman Martin and Emma Waggnor.Charlie was the owner /operator of Martin Body Shop, He was dedicated to his family, he enjoyed hunting fishing and camping. He and his wife Kathy travelled across the United States on their Harley Davidson Motorcycle and enjoyed watching Late model, dirt car racing. He also raced late model cars starting from a young age to well into the 90's. Charlie also loved classic cars, he owned a classic car and participated in local parades as well as attending numerous classic car shows.Charlie is survived by two sons, Mike and Randy Martin of Flippin, three daughters; Lisa Martin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Vivian (Bobby) Wallace of Bull Shoals, Arkansas and Patty (Wayne) Wood of Flippin, and two sisters. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Dusty Martin, Christopher Martin, Courtney Dixon, Devan Martin, Skyler Martin, Blake Martin, Seth Wells, Ashley Hoover, Savanna Wells, Heather Wells, Tyler Wells, Steven Mark Partee, Kaylee Wood, Karlee Wood, Justin and Jordan Wallace and 13 great grandchildren.Other than his Parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy in March of 2020.The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Roller-Burn Funeral Home, 725 North Panther Ave., Yellville, AR 7268