Charles Richard "Rich" Jones
Charles Richard "Rich" Jones, 62 years old, of Salesville Arkansas, passed away 30 April 2020. He was born 10 March 1958 to Guy D. and Lorene Holland Jones in Mountain Home. He graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1976. He married Karen Kent on 20 May 2009, having previously been married to Tammy Buchanan, the mother of his only child, Bobby Jones, for 18 years. Richard is survived by his wife, Karen, and two sisters: Guyla Mayo (Gary) and Cindy Jones Lantier (John). He was preceded in death by all four of his grandparents, his parents, his sister, Evelyn, his brother, Ron, and his beloved son, Bobby.
Richard was a long-time resident of the area, having lived away only as a youth or to pursue work. In his younger days, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved dirt bikes and put in many miles in the fields behind his parents' home. He had a great sense of humor and could tell a good story, doing all the different voices. Richard was devoted to his son.
There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ozark Community Home, 201 Dodd Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 5 to May 6, 2020