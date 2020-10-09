Charles Tanner
Mountain Home - Charles Robert " Bob" Tanner, 90, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, formerly of Piggott, Arkansas, passed away October 7, 2020, at River Lodge Assisted Living in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
He was born on March 26, 1930, at Piggott, Arkansas, and was the son of the late George and Eva Hampton Tanner.
He was united in marriage to Roberta "Bobby" Decker on February 19, 1971. She preceded him in death on October 18, 2003.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Henry E. Tanner, William A. "Bill" Tanner, George E. Tanner, and Tim J. Tanner; sisters, Agnes Foster and Opal Cosey; daughter, Barbara Flick; sons-in-law, Michael Prohaska and David Flick; and granddaughter, Andria Flick.
Bob served in the United States Navy for four years transferring to the United States Army for 16 years earning the rank as Staff Sergeant and serving in the 82nd Airborne. He served one tour in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. After 20 years in the military, Bob worked many years for the Mountain Home School District as Custodian. He loved his family so much and enjoyed music and going dancing every chance he got.
Survivors include his daughters, Katie C. Knight and husband Greg of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Debra Prohaska of Mountain Home, Arkansas; granddaughter, Emily Prohaska and husband Kevin Baker of Mountain Home, Arkansas; great-granddaughter, Sully Courtway of Mountain Home, Arkansas; brother, Paul Tanner and wife Darlene of Piggott, Arkansas; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Piggott Cemetery with Bro. Luell McCutcheon officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Knight, Paul Norell, Brant Tanner, Blake Tanner, Cole Tanner, Clay Tanner, Jeff Tanner, Jackie Tanner, and Paul Tanner. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
.