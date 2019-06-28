|
Charles Wayne Eason, Jr.
Fayetteville - Charles Wayne Eason, Jr., passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019.
Charles was born on August 27,1947 in Lepanto, Arkansas to Charles Wayne Eason Sr. and Mammie Sue Marter Eason.
At the time of his passing he was a resident of Fayetteville Arkansas. He proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corp.
Charlie was well known for his passion for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and always at peace looking at the mountains and watching the river flow.
He was preceded in death by brother, Jerry Eason, three sisters, June Gwendolyn Eason,Sarah Hortense Mccrary And Robbie Nell Parham. Charlie is survived by his brother, Clyde Carlton(Cotton) Eason of Jonesboro Arkansas, two sisters, Judy Karemson-Whitlock of Waterloo, Illinois and Sue Elzey of Memphis Tennessee.
The family would also like to extend appreciation for his niece, Laura Wicker, friends, Sonny Delgado, Pat Harris and Paul Storm who was always there for Charlie.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to your local Humane Society.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 28, 2019