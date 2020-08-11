Charles William Francis Fiske
Lakeview, Arkansas - Charles William Francis Fiske of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away August 7, 2020, in Lakeview at the age of 91. He was born April 5, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Amanda Buehrer Fiske. He married Nancy Southard on March 10, 1963, in Sterling, Indiana and worked as a dental tech. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Charles lived in Lakeview since moving from Wheeling, Illinois in 1996. He was a member of the American Legion Lakeview Post 0431. He enjoyed wood-working and was very talented.
Charles is survived by his wife, Nancy Fiske of Lakeview, AR; one son, Charles K. Fiske of Lakeview; daughter, Laura Fiske of Florida; and five grandchildren: Kahlela, Kitiara, and Karyssa Fiske of Albuquerque, NM; Anna Fiske of Fishers, Indiana, and Danny Fiske of Dubuque, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Mary Fiske; and two sons: Robert Fiske and Shawn Fiske.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bull Shoals. Funeral will be 10:00 am, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bull Shoals, with Pastor Patrick Norris officiating. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Army Honor Guards. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
