1/1
Charles William Francis Fiske
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Francis Fiske

Lakeview, Arkansas - Charles William Francis Fiske of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away August 7, 2020, in Lakeview at the age of 91. He was born April 5, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Albert and Amanda Buehrer Fiske. He married Nancy Southard on March 10, 1963, in Sterling, Indiana and worked as a dental tech. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Charles lived in Lakeview since moving from Wheeling, Illinois in 1996. He was a member of the American Legion Lakeview Post 0431. He enjoyed wood-working and was very talented.

Charles is survived by his wife, Nancy Fiske of Lakeview, AR; one son, Charles K. Fiske of Lakeview; daughter, Laura Fiske of Florida; and five grandchildren: Kahlela, Kitiara, and Karyssa Fiske of Albuquerque, NM; Anna Fiske of Fishers, Indiana, and Danny Fiske of Dubuque, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Mary Fiske; and two sons: Robert Fiske and Shawn Fiske.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bull Shoals. Funeral will be 10:00 am, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bull Shoals, with Pastor Patrick Norris officiating. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Army Honor Guards. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved