Charlotte "Bunt" (Coatney) Hanks



Mountain Home - Charlotte "Bunt" (Coatney) Hanks, Mtn Home, AR was born April 7, 1938 in Elk Creek, MO. She was 82 when she went home to the Lord on June 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward Coatney & Daisy L. Atchison, an infant brother Troy Allen, the love of her life Darrel Lynn Hanks & her son Oddis Shane Johnson.



She is survived by her siblings: Margie Gann of Licking MO, Clarence Eugene (Dick) Coatney, married Ann of Gainesville MO, Elva Maxine (Coatney) Beard, married Hugh Tan Beard, children, Roger & Lizette of Mountain Home AR, Fredia "Toots" Lorene (Coatney) Dodson, married Lyle E. Dodson, children, Steve, Gregory & Lora of Great Bend KS, Leveta "Mug" May (Coatney) Turley, married Donald Turley, children, Kenneth & Lesia of Basehor KS, Retha Lucille (Coatney) Friend, married Bernon Friend, children, Michael & Rhonda of Basehor KS, Denver "Denny" Lee Coatney, married Doris Geraldine Smith, children Marty & Paula of Gainesville MO, Charles Edward Coatney, married Sheila Gale Smith of Isabella MO.



Charlotte is also survived by her daughter Regina D'Manincor of Mountain Home AR, her son Shane's daughter, Allison Charlotte Johnson, child Peyton Sue Olivia Bradley, of Mountain Home AR; grandchildren, Richard Barron Fallis, children, Richard, Zephaniah,Marc & Genesis of Clovis N.M. & Sarah Rose Petty, married to O'Rion Petty, children, Liam, Jacob, Eliana & Emilia of Clovis N.M.



The pallbearers will be the men from Charlotte's gasket company, Sealco Manufacturing, Larry Dillinger, Teddy Dillinger, Terry Brown, Shawn Moody, Chris Yates & Jacob Hardman. Charlotte was still going to the shop on a daily basis, that is until everybody was told to stay home for the pandemic.



Charlotte also went to "The Salon" to Carolyn, every Tuesday & Friday at 9:00 a.m. She loved getting her hair "kinky" so she'd be beautiful. Then she'd take donuts to work for everyone. She worked her whole life, from the time she was young working on the wildlife refuge milking cows to feed baby deer, to retail & serving. She was a dedicated woman to her family, she had 2 jobs at a time on occasion to make sure her children had the care they needed. Charlotte didn't have a selfish bone in her body, she loved everybody, even other people's children. One of the group's she & Darrel donated to was St. Jude's. She loved animals, nature & gardening as well. If you ever went to her house on Thanksgiving, you'd see how much she loved to cook because she was so good at it. Charlotte was a collector of antiques, it was something that she & Darrel did as one of their many hobbies. Everybody that knew Charlotte loved her, she had so much love to give & said "we should all love one another" God's greatest gift.









