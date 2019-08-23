Resources
Charlotte "Charlie" Yvonne Orback

- - Charlotte "Charlie" Yvonne Orback passed away August 20, 2019 at BRMC. Charlie was born January 31, 1940 at Farmington, NM.

Charlie married Barry Orback on June 27, 1959. They celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.

Charlie's passions were cooking, collecting miniatures and working together on construction projects with Barry. She was a sweet, kind, gentle woman. Despite suffering from chronic pain, she was always cheerful and never complained. She is now with the Lord and is released from her pain. She will be missed by all who knew her.

During their marriage, Charlie and Barry had many adventures and lived and travelled extensively throughout the Midwest.

Charlie is survived by her husband, Barry Orback; son Scott Orback; sister-in-law Lou Ann Simmons and her favorite dog, Toto. Charlie was preceded in death by one son, Randy Orback and three sisters. Charlie was a member of Calvary Chapel Church. When she became homebound, she was visited often by her minister David Payne and his wife Judy. There will be a remembrance service at a later date.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 23, 2019
