Chaseton Lewter
Flippin - Chaseton Michale Lewter, age 19, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday November 25, 2020.
Chaseton was born May 7, 2001 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Juston and Aimee Leigh (White) Lewter. He had been employed as a commercial fisherman. He grew up riding bulls, doing jujitsu, hunting, fishing, and crawfishing with his dad in Louisiana. He decided to follow his father by becoming a firefighter.
Chaseton is survived by his father Juston (Hilliary) Lewter of Shreveport, Louisiana; his mother Aimee (Derrick) Parnell; his daughter Hope Elizabeth Daniels; two brothers: Joseph Lewter of Flippin, Arkansas; Gunner Lewter of Shreveport, Louisiana; his stepbrother Noah Traylor of Shreveport, Louisiana; his sister Kyleigh Lewter of Flippin, Arkansas; his Mimi, Ramona Norris of Flippin, Arkansas; grandmother Kathy "Nanny" Moulton; paternal great-grandfather Joseph Michael Fullerton of Shreveport, Louisiana; great-grandparents Jose and Bobbie Oliveras, his aunts: Autumn Hopper and cousin Bently Hopper of Flippin, Arkansas; Danielle Farris (Kenny) of Shreveport, Louisiana; aunt and uncle Andrew and Emily Lewis; and numerous other aunts, uncles and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Delores and Kenneth White, his great-grandmother Flo Fullerton, his great uncle Dale Trivitt, and his cousin Chase Hopper.
Visitation will be 3:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday December 3, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday December 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas with Pastor Darrell Dean officiating.
Interment will follow at Flippin Cemetery in Flippin, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Lewis, Joseph Brown, Zachary Clemons, Jarrod Anderson, Daibreon Walker, and Seth Tanner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zach Pfifer, C.J. Foreign, Tyler Stone, and Brian Liles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gods Money @ First Guaranty Bank in Bossier City, LA. This is a nonprofit organization that assists Fire, Police, Military, and any First Responders dealing with mental illnesses. Acct. # 500121028, routing #065404340.
Memories of Chaseton and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
