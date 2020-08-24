Cheryl Long
Mountain Home - Cheryl Lee Mearing Long went home to her Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 54. Cheryl was born to Jim and Barbara Mearing on April 29, 1966, in Lima, Ohio. She and her family moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1987. Cheryl was a Christian first and a member of the Mountain Home Church of Christ. Cheryl was known for her easy smile and contagious giggle. She loved to encourage others with handmade cards and happy phone calls. Cheryl often prepared bible class materials for the children's bible classes, where she often volunteered to help teach. She loved to visit Philip and family in NC, work and plan family
get-togethers with Ashley, attend her grandchildren's events and birthday parties, travel with her mom, Barb, sit with Ashley and Daniel's lab, Roxie, and watch WWE. Cheryl's talents went toward creating beautiful cross stitch designs for her friends and family. Cheryl is survived by her mother, Barbara Mearing; two daughters: Ashley Marie Eckley (Daniel) and Chelsea Nicole Kaye (Ryan) of Mountain Home; grandchildren: Audrey, Bryce, Zoey, and Ethan Kaye of Mountain Home; one brother: Philip Mearing (Jennifer); two nieces: Nicole and Alexa Mearing; two nephews: Stephen and Ethan Mearing of Fayetteville, North Caroling and her close friend, Harley Roswell of Mountain Home. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, James Alan Mearing; grandparents, Tom and Marie Cleveland of Mtn. View, AR and John and Emily Mearing of Gun Lake, MI. Memorials may be made to Children's Homes, Inc., 5515 Walcott rd., Paragould, AR 72450. A celebration of Cheryl's life with family and friends will be at a later date.
