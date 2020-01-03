|
|
Cheryl Steinhiser
Mountain Home - Cheryl Steinhiser, 57, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away, Monday, December 30th, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born January 13, 1962, in Hollywood, California, to the late Richard and Dorothy (Martin) Magiera. She married Christopher Steinhiser on December 29, 1990.
Cheryl enjoyed bird watching, taking care of her handicapped son and spending time with friends and family.
Survivors are: her husband, Christopher Steinhiser of the home; one daughter: Virginia (Gena) Wyble and her husband, Robert, of Mountain Home; one son, Trevor Steinhiser, of the home; one grandson, Briar Wyble; two brothers: Mark and Keith Magiera; and one sister, Jenett Weatherly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers: Larry Martin, Ronnie Martin, Randall Martin, Robert Wyable and Mark Magiera
Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6th at Roller Funeral Home with the service starting at 2:00 p.m. with Randall Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Howards Ridge Cemetery in Howards Ridge, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020