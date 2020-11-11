1/1
Chester Castoe
81 - Chester Castoe of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away November 10, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81. He was born November 2, 1939, in Murray County, Oklahoma, the son of Calip and Rebecca Wallace Castoe. He married Wanda Burns in Gainesville, Texas, in 1972. In 2004, Chester moved from Oklahoma City to Lakeview to enjoy the river and fishing. During his life, he worked in the oil field and was a truck mechanic in Davenport, Iowa. After moving here, he worked for the City of Lakeview in maintenance. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving others in need. Chester is survived by his wife, Wanda Castoe of Lakeview, AR; brother, Johnnie Castoe of Oklahoma City, OK; son, Christopher Lynn Castoe; daughter, Angela Williams; and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and five of his siblings. Visitation for friends will be 1:00 pm, at the church. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, November 12, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Western Hills Loop, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
