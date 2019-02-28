Chester Kocherer



Mountain Home - Chester James Kocherer, 92, of Mountain Home passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Chester was born in Thorpe, Wisconsin to Joseph and Helen (Zaidel) Kocherer. He served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II. On December 2, 1950, he married Jeanine Kolberg, who became his dance partner for life.



Chester worked for over 35 years as a machinist and then retired to Mountain Home.



Chester and Jeanine were known for waltz dancing throughout the area. They danced to "Somewhere My Love", "Look at Us", and "Take Me Home Country Roads" just to name a few. They began dancing on the square in Mountain Home. They then danced at Wendy's on Tuesday nights, at the Senior Center in Mountain Home on Thursdays, and at the Flippin Senior Center on Saturdays. They were loved for their dancing; people would come just to watch them.



He is survived by his wife, Jeanine Kocherer; a son, Russ Kocherer (Rose) of Denver, Colorado; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Randy Kocherer and all his siblings.



A funeral service will a held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Conner Funeral Home and Cremation Center Chapel with Pastor John Easterling officiating.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary