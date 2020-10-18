Chester "Roy" Luke
Mountain Home - Chester "Roy" Luke of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 17, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 93. He was born June 17, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Coleman and Clara Reddick Luke. He married Norma Sutter on March 12, 1948 and kept her laughing for 72 wonderful years. He worked for Monsanto Chemical Company. Roy was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of WWII serving his country in China. Roy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Trenton, MI, in 1982. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid reader of history and biographies. As a young man he liked to fish and hunt.
Roy is survived by his wife, Norma Luke of Mountain Home, AR; sons, Terry Luke of Flippin, AR and Walter (Lynn) Luke of Ypsilanti, MI; daughter, Susan (Mike) Mattord of Rockwood, MI; brother Donald (Sylvia) Luke of Bradenton, FL and grandchildren, Michael (Susan Krachie) Zack and Carrie (Chase Masters) Luke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher Zack and brother, Ray Luke.
A funeral service for Roy will be 2pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, AR with Celebrant Heather Marsalis officiating. Military honors will be provided by Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Kirby Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
