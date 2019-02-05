|
|
Choyce Gandy, Jr.
Cotter - Choyce Wayne Gandy, Jr., 70, of Cotter, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in 1948 in Jasper, TX to Choyce and Eva (Reneau) Gandy, Sr. Choyce and his wife Mary Lou (Poe) were married in 1998 and moved here that same year from Texas.
Choyce served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Navy Seal and spent two terms in Vietnam. Upon leaving the military, he became a law enforcement officer in the state of Texas, serving in many positions. Choyce loved the Lord and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He was honored to serve as the Associate Pastor for 18 years at Hopewell Baptist Church.
Choyce is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Cotter, AR; three sons, Steven Gandy of Vidor, TX, Travis Moore of Mountain Home, AR and Alan Collins of Yellville, AR; two daughters, Chloe Gandy of Cotter, AR and Kandy Burrows (Randy) of OR; one brother, Ricky Gandy of Vidor, TX; one sister, Fay Smith of Buna, TX; 9 grandchildren, Steven, Jr., Misty, Rachel, Sara, Johnese, Jasanda, Mkya, Alexis and Cheyenne and several great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Darren Moore.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. until the service time at 1:00 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center Chapel, with Rev. Ron Abbot officiating. Burial will follow in the Gassville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to either , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517.
A full obituary and the online guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019