Christine Marie Bishop

Christine Marie Bishop Obituary
Christine Marie Bishop

Mountain Home - A Funeral Service for Christine Marie Bishop of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Randy Ludwig officiating. Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.

Christine passed away January 14, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 69. She was born June 27, 1950, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of William and Florence Schmitz Springborn. She married Dan Bishop on June 23, 1990, in Redding, CA and worked as a Project Analyst for the Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Christine lived in Mountain Home since moving from Antioch, California in 2001. She enjoyed reading and gardening .

Christine is survived by her husband, Dan Bishop of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Williams, son, Derek Becker, two step-daughters, Karen Bishop and Kimberly Scalla, brother, William (Judy) Springborn, II, two sisters, Michelle (Barry) Stickles and Deborah (Dr. Tom) Stallato.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, AR, with her family members as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, Salvation Army or Goodwill.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020
