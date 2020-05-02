Christy Sven Tullgren



Mountain Home - Christy Sven Tullgren passed away April 30, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. He was born January 29, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Paull and Mildred Vogt Tullgren. Chris was a 1963 graduate of Mountain Home High School and returned to the area after graduation from the University of Arkansas. He married Estella Ramirez on January 25,1997 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Chris owned and operated an Independent Insurance Agency serving the area since 1972. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and throughout his career many other community organizations including the Mountain Home City Council. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, grilling out, and watching the Razorbacks. He was also passionate about cars, sharing that passion from a young age with his brother and anyone else that wanted car information or advice. Mostly, he was an avid outdoor enthusiast, he especially enjoyed canoeing and camping on the Buffalo River, in which he was instrumental in protecting this treasure as America's First National River. Chris is survived by his wife, Estella Tullgren of Mountain Home, AR; children, Elizabeth (Bobby) Mitchiner of San Francisco CA, Lissa (Damon) Brown of Fayetteville AR, Alan (Rene) Diamond of Fayetteville AR, and Rebecca Diamond of Fayetteville AR; a brother, Steve (Rawya) Tullgren of Libertyville IL; two grandchildren, Lillian Mitchiner and Riley Brown, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with entombment in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 2 to Dec. 30, 2020