Chuck & Donna Norris
Gassville - Charles Oliver Norris and Donna Rae Norris of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away within one week of each other, after being married for 52 years. Chuck passed away on September 22, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. He was born December 31, 1944, in Blue Island, Illinois, the son of Russell and Theresa Norris. He married Donna Gates on May 17, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois and worked in electrical repair. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Donna passed away September 29, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 71. She was born August 31, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Mary Gates. Charles and Donna lived in Gassville since moving from Chicago, Illinois. She was a secretary and accountant for Micro Plastics. They were members of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Together, they enjoyed taking drives, shopping, and spending time together. Sundays they could always be found at the house for their traditional family day. Chuck and Donna are survived by their daughter, Christina Norris of Mountain Home, AR; and grandson, William Ely of Williamson, NY. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, ten brothers, and a sister. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and a sister. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Peitz Cancer Support House. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.