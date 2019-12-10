Clara Berg



Cotter - Clara Dean Berg, 84, of Cotter, Arkansas, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 in Gassville, Arkansas.



She was born January 29, 1935 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Virgil Ray and Ruth Josephine (Thrasher) Brainerd.



Clara was faithfully devoted to Jesus Christ. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother to their daughters, Anu and Menoka, adopted from India. She was noted for her banana nut bread ministry at East Side Baptist Church for 20 years. Clara Dean graduated from Cotter High School, class of 1953. She married Marshal Berg on June 14, 1969 in Odessa, Texas and was a devoted wife and mother. Clara Dean and her husband were faithful members of East Side Baptist Church in Mountain Home.



Our Lord and Savior, always was a prominent source of love and joy in the Berg family. Clara Dean is currently enjoying the rewards of her salvation with our savior and lord.



She is survived by her faithful and devoted husband, Marshal, of the home; two daughters, Anu Berg of Jacksonville, Fl and Menoka Damaren and her husband, Michael, of Jacksonville, Fl.



She was predeceased by her parents, Virgil and Ruth and two sisters, Helen Vera Brainerd and Deva Jo Hogan.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon's International or East Side Baptist Church, 718 East 9th St., Mountain Home, Ar. 72653.



Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 13, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church of Mountain Home with funeral services starting at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, Ar.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019