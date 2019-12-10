Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
East Side Baptist Church
718 East 9th St.
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
East Side Baptist Church
718 East 9th St.
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Berg


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara Berg Obituary
Clara Berg

Cotter - Clara Dean Berg, 84, of Cotter, Arkansas, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 in Gassville, Arkansas.

She was born January 29, 1935 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Virgil Ray and Ruth Josephine (Thrasher) Brainerd.

Clara was faithfully devoted to Jesus Christ. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother to their daughters, Anu and Menoka, adopted from India. She was noted for her banana nut bread ministry at East Side Baptist Church for 20 years. Clara Dean graduated from Cotter High School, class of 1953. She married Marshal Berg on June 14, 1969 in Odessa, Texas and was a devoted wife and mother. Clara Dean and her husband were faithful members of East Side Baptist Church in Mountain Home.

Our Lord and Savior, always was a prominent source of love and joy in the Berg family. Clara Dean is currently enjoying the rewards of her salvation with our savior and lord.

She is survived by her faithful and devoted husband, Marshal, of the home; two daughters, Anu Berg of Jacksonville, Fl and Menoka Damaren and her husband, Michael, of Jacksonville, Fl.

She was predeceased by her parents, Virgil and Ruth and two sisters, Helen Vera Brainerd and Deva Jo Hogan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon's International or East Side Baptist Church, 718 East 9th St., Mountain Home, Ar. 72653.

Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 13, 2019 at East Side Baptist Church of Mountain Home with funeral services starting at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, Ar.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now