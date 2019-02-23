Services
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Walnut Hill Cemetery
Cotter, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Cobb


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara Cobb Obituary
Clara Cobb

Gassville - Clara Kaye Cobb, 68, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Gassville. Clara was born April 11, 1950 to Gurnzey and Bertie (Poynter) Weaver in Gassville. 0n April 4, 1970, she married Billy Ray Cobb. They made their life and home in Gassville, Arkansas.

Clara worked 35 years for both the Marion County and Marbax shirt factories. She then went to college and earned an associate degree in business. Clara loved art work and is known for her paintings. She loved spending Christmas and all holidays with the family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Cobb; two daughters, Angie Weaver Cowart of Gassville and Pamela Milhon (James) of Henderson; a son, Jason Cobb (Rose) of Gassville; a brother, John Weaver (Tina) of Mountain Home; 2 sisters, Linda Marion of Yellville and Connie Meeks (Carl) of Gassville; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, a sister and brother in-law and 2 great grand babies.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, Arkansas with Lee Parnell officiating.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.