Clara Cobb
Gassville - Clara Kaye Cobb, 68, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Gassville. Clara was born April 11, 1950 to Gurnzey and Bertie (Poynter) Weaver in Gassville. 0n April 4, 1970, she married Billy Ray Cobb. They made their life and home in Gassville, Arkansas.
Clara worked 35 years for both the Marion County and Marbax shirt factories. She then went to college and earned an associate degree in business. Clara loved art work and is known for her paintings. She loved spending Christmas and all holidays with the family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Cobb; two daughters, Angie Weaver Cowart of Gassville and Pamela Milhon (James) of Henderson; a son, Jason Cobb (Rose) of Gassville; a brother, John Weaver (Tina) of Mountain Home; 2 sisters, Linda Marion of Yellville and Connie Meeks (Carl) of Gassville; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, a sister and brother in-law and 2 great grand babies.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, Arkansas with Lee Parnell officiating.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019