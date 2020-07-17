1/1
Clarence Havner
Clarence Havner

Norfork - Mr. Clarence Havner, 93 of Norfork passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Norfork. He was born September 16, 1926 to Adolph and Lucille (King) Havner.

Mr. Havner is survived by his wife, Wanda Havner of the home, three sons, Dennis Havner (Linda) of Norfork, Tommy Havner (Carol) of Norfork, Tony Havner (Tina) of Columbia, MO., two daughters, Diane Southard (Robert) of Norfork and Donna (David) Davis of Norfork. Also surviving is a host of grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family Graveside will be 10:00AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Galatia Cemetery in Norfork. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
