Claude Brackett
1927 - 2020
Claude Brackett

Mountain Home - Claude Edward Brackett, 93, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on July 30, 1927, to Claude Sr. and Cuba Brackett in Aurora, Illinois.

Claude was a hard working man who loved his country and his family. He started his own business at the age of 15. Then he proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the Army Air Corps. Upon returning from the service he expanded his business, met his wife and began his family. Claude married Nola Seppelfrick on April 10, 1948.

Claude is survived by his brother, Robert Brackett (Sylvia); sister-in-law, Bev Brackett (Donald) of Illinois; his oldest son, Rod Brackett (Kathy); granddaughters: Christy Brust (Mike) and Katie Heroux (Jon-Luc); 3 great grandchildren: John Brust (Brenna), Jared Brust and Elliot Heroux, all of Arkansas and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nola; youngest son, Douglas Brackett; brother, Richard Brackett and his wife Bev; brother, Donald Brackett (Bev) and daughter-in-law Barbara Brackett (Rod).

A visitation will be held at Roller Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens, 25 CR 27, Mountain Home, AR.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roller Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
