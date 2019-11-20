Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Richard "Dickie" Cantrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claude Richard "Dickie" Cantrell Obituary
Claude Richard "Dickie" Cantrell

Briarcliff - Mr. Claude Richard "Dickie" Cantrell, 74, of Briarcliff passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born April 28, 2019 in San Vista, California to W.D. Cantrell and Ester Lee Cantrell (Ward). Dickie was a retiree of Baxter and member of the Assembly of God in Galatia. He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, poker, and feeding his seven "pet" coons.

Dickie is survived by his spouse Bonnie Cantrell of the home, two stepsons: Michael (Kathy) Dover and Elbert Wayne Dover; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

A visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 between 3-5 pm at Roller Chapel in Mountain Home. Funeral services will be held November 22, 2019 at 2 pm same location with Brother Ray Lamb officiating and honorary pallbearers: Kent Killian and Uli Reuther; pallbearers: Tom Stanesic, Steven Morrow, Daniel Stevens, Grant W. Dover, Doug Dilbeck, and Dean Watters. Interment will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery in Calico Rock, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now