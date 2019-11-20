Claude Richard "Dickie" Cantrell



Briarcliff - Mr. Claude Richard "Dickie" Cantrell, 74, of Briarcliff passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born April 28, 2019 in San Vista, California to W.D. Cantrell and Ester Lee Cantrell (Ward). Dickie was a retiree of Baxter and member of the Assembly of God in Galatia. He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, poker, and feeding his seven "pet" coons.



Dickie is survived by his spouse Bonnie Cantrell of the home, two stepsons: Michael (Kathy) Dover and Elbert Wayne Dover; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.



A visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 between 3-5 pm at Roller Chapel in Mountain Home. Funeral services will be held November 22, 2019 at 2 pm same location with Brother Ray Lamb officiating and honorary pallbearers: Kent Killian and Uli Reuther; pallbearers: Tom Stanesic, Steven Morrow, Daniel Stevens, Grant W. Dover, Doug Dilbeck, and Dean Watters. Interment will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery in Calico Rock, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019