Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Evening Light Tabernacle
2604 State Hwy. 101
Bakersfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cletis Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cletis Miller


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cletis Miller Obituary
Cletis Miller

Gamaliel -

Cletis St. Clair Miller, 66 of Gamaliel, passed from this life on Friday, August 16, 2019. Cletis was Born May 28, 1953, to the late Grant and Kathlee (Cauliflower) Miller in Madison, WV.

He was raised and lived most of his life in the mountains of West Virginia where he had a daughter and a son, Tara and Dustin. Cletis was known for his infectious smile and charming warmth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Kathlee Miller, his sister, Charolette Miller, and his son, Dustin.

He is survived by his daughter Tara, his brother Eddie, and a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones who adored him.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at the Evening Light Tabernacle, 2604 State Hwy. 101, Bakersfield, MO.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now