Cletis Miller



Gamaliel -



Cletis St. Clair Miller, 66 of Gamaliel, passed from this life on Friday, August 16, 2019. Cletis was Born May 28, 1953, to the late Grant and Kathlee (Cauliflower) Miller in Madison, WV.



He was raised and lived most of his life in the mountains of West Virginia where he had a daughter and a son, Tara and Dustin. Cletis was known for his infectious smile and charming warmth.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Kathlee Miller, his sister, Charolette Miller, and his son, Dustin.



He is survived by his daughter Tara, his brother Eddie, and a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones who adored him.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at the Evening Light Tabernacle, 2604 State Hwy. 101, Bakersfield, MO.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at the Evening Light Tabernacle, 2604 State Hwy. 101, Bakersfield, MO.