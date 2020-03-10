|
|
Clifford Nelson, Jr.
Gassville - Clifford Dean Nelson, Jr., 54, of Gassville passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Gassville surrounded by his family. Dean was born November 17, 1965 in Mountain Home to Clifford and Jo Ann (Sisney) Nelson. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. Dean lived for his family. He is preceded in death by his father.
Dean is survived by his wife, Teresa Nelson of Gassville; two daughters, Samantha Nelson of Gassville and Rebecca (Caleb) Spillman of Lead Hill; two grandchildren, Abygale Nelson and Cady Sue Spillman; two sisters, Vera (Marvin) Brandon of Gassville and Peggy (Ron) Bellflower of Gassville; his mother, Jo Ann Nelson of Gassville and many more family and friends.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020