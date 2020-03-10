Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Nelson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford Nelson Jr. Obituary
Clifford Nelson, Jr.

Gassville - Clifford Dean Nelson, Jr., 54, of Gassville passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Gassville surrounded by his family. Dean was born November 17, 1965 in Mountain Home to Clifford and Jo Ann (Sisney) Nelson. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. Dean lived for his family. He is preceded in death by his father.

Dean is survived by his wife, Teresa Nelson of Gassville; two daughters, Samantha Nelson of Gassville and Rebecca (Caleb) Spillman of Lead Hill; two grandchildren, Abygale Nelson and Cady Sue Spillman; two sisters, Vera (Marvin) Brandon of Gassville and Peggy (Ron) Bellflower of Gassville; his mother, Jo Ann Nelson of Gassville and many more family and friends.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now