Gassville - Conita Quick of Gassville, Arkansas formerly of Springfield, Missouri, passed away October 31, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 79. She was born and raised in Gassville, Arkansas, the daughter of Howard and Gladys Kitchell Kemp. She worked as a Sales Associate for Dillards in women's shoes. Conita is survived by her son: Dirk (Cindy) Quick of San Antonio, TX; daughters, Beth (Rex) Climer of Midway, AR and Stephanie (Wayne) Motes of Springfield, MO. Contita was one of those truly selfless individuals and spent her free time helping others by volunteering to feed the homeless and participating in the Feeding America Backpack program for children. Conita is survived by her son: Dirk (Cindy) Quick of San Antonio,TX; daughters, Beth (Rex) Climer of Midway, AR and Stephanie (Wayne) Motes of Springfield, MO; brothers, Raymond Kemp and Jim Kemp of IN and Richard (Rebecca) Kemp of Mountain Home, AR; sisters, Elaine (Samuel) Hale of IN and Diane (Ned) Anderson of Mountain Home, AR; grandchildren, Jeremy Climer, Amy Trivitt, Kyle and Kody Motes, Kyra Fjell, Kaitlyn Druien and Taylor, Matt, Benji, J.J. and Cade Quick; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters. A Celebration of Life for Conita will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
