Cora Sue Dodd



Mountain Home - Cora Sue Dodd, 81, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 2, 2019 in Calico Rock, Arkansas.



She was born February 12, 1938 to Eugene (Gene) and Oma (Morris) Bond, in Summit, Arkansas. Sue started her career just after graduation by becoming secretary for the Yellville-Summit Schools. She then became deputy clerk for Ewell Doshier, county clerk for Marion County. She moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas and became deputy clerk for Emmett Edmonds, sheriff for Baxter Co. until he was killed by a prisoner. She then started working for 1st National Bank and Trust Co. as a secretary. She also worked part time for both Kent Chevrolet and McDermott Pontiac and other jobs before becoming deputy clerk in Baxter County, where she retired. She loved working with the public. Sue loved music and had a band, "The Mighty Fines" and played for many years on weekends locally and nearby states. She also loved working in her flower beds and in her yard. She enjoyed doing crafts and volunteering wherever she was needed.



Survivors are: her son, Dennis Dodd and his wife, Brenda; Nephew, Dewayne Gregory and his wife, Beverly; four nieces, Kookie Woodson and husband, Carlos, Marilyn VanCleave and her husband, Nate, Margaret Baker and her husband, Benny, Susan Covington and her husband, Ray; many great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, great-great-great nieces and nephews and by her beloved dog, GiGi.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Ray Dodd; her parents, Gene and Oma Bond; sister, Euga Gregory and husband, Dewey; sister, Rene Wasser and husband, Warren; and niece, Madelyn Baker.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 6 with the funeral service starting at 11:00 A.M. in the Roller Chapel. Interment will follow at Flippin Cemetery in Flippin, Arkansas.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Baxter County Humane Society, 2656 AR-201, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019