Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Corine Kelly Obituary
Corine Kelly

Mountain Home - Corine Elaine Kelly, 76, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born May 27, 1942 in Columbia, Kentucky to the late Guy and Ruby (Trent) Jones. Corine is preceded in passing by her parents; late husband, Charles Kelly; five brothers and two children.

Corine is survived by a granddaughter, who she also adopted, Dawn Holt of Yellville; a sister, Joan Rubel of Tennessee; nine great grandchildren, Brian, Erin, Shannon, Casey, Kelly Ryan and Morgan Holt, Gunner Mason and Jesse Newberry; her life partner, Michael Pomorin of Mountain Home and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2019
