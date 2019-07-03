|
Cornelius Robert Duncan
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Cornelius Robert Duncan passed away June 29, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 81. He was born January 13, 1938, in California, the son of Robert and Hazel Miller Duncan. He married Bessie Thompson on October 7, 1955, in Dallas, Oregon, and sold life insurance and automobiles. Cornelius was a U.S. Army and Navy veteran. Cornelius lived in Mountain Home since moving from Alaska, in 2004. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family, children, and friends.
Cornelius is survived by his wife, Bessie Duncan of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Toni Duncan; son, Robert (Carol) Duncan; daughter, Sherry (Dan) Ranf; daughter, Anita (John) Smythe; eight grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John Lee and Archie MacDonald.
Funeral Services for Cornelius Robert Duncan of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 3, 2019